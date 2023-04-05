BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two suspects of a residential burglary that took place in Wofford Heights Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from KCSO.

Deputies called on a 38-year-old woman and 35-year-old man both from Wofford Heights, at a residence in the 600 block of Evans Road. Officers located stolen property from a burglary that occurred three days earlier, the release says.

Both suspects were then arrested for possession of stolen property and a number of other offenses and booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office jail, the release said.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.