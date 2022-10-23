BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been arrested in connection to multiple storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Simon Ford, 42, and Desiree Garza, 38, after serving a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane on Oct. 20.

According to police, investigators found stolen items from eight separate reported burglaries. Police did not say when the burglaries occurred.

Ford and Garza were booked into the Kern County Jail on multiple felony counts of second-degree burglary. Ford is being held on $146,000 bail, while Garza is being held on $122,500 bail, according to jail records as of Sunday.

Ford and Garza are expected to appear in court on Oct. 24.