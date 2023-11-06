MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been arrested after being allegedly involved in the assault of another man during a party in McFarland, according to the McFarland Police Department.

Officers said they were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Richards Drive on Saturday, Nov. 4 at approximately 9:49 p.m. The assault reportedly occurred during a party at the residence.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim reported he was assaulted by several male subjects in the driveway of the residence. During the assault, the victim alleged he was punched multiple times and hit with an unknown object by the suspects who threatened to kill him, according to police.

One of the suspects allegedly attempted to forcefully pull off a gold chain necklace he was wearing around his neck. The suspects then fled the area in a dark colored Chevrolet sedan.

According to officers, the victim suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalized as a result of the assault.

Investigators said they were able to identify two of the suspects as 23-year-old Oscar Duran and 25-year-old Bryan Hernandez, both residents of McFarland. Duran and Hernandez were arrested Monday, Nov. 6 after officers served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Sherwood Avenue in relation to the case.

Duran and Hernandez were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury, criminal threats, conspiracy to commit a crime, second degree robbery and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121, reference case number 23-01224, or the anonymous tip line at 661-428-1265.