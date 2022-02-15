2 arrested for burglary at Tehachapi liquor store

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department arrested a 16-year-old juvenile and an 18-year-old man Monday for burglary at a liquor store. The two suspects used battery-powered tools to cut security bars to get inside.

Police arrested Christopher Price, 18, and the teen, both from Lancaster, on multiple charges including burglary and possession of stolen property.

Tehachapi police officers were dispatched on Monday at about 5 a.m. for a burglary at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Tucker Road. When officers arrived, they saw a Ford F-150 truck driving away from the store southbound on Tucker Road, according to Tehachapi police. Price and the juvenile were in the truck. Officers tried to stop the truck but the suspects drove off for approximately one mile before stopping.

Tehachapi police said officers found stolen merchandise from the liquor store during a search of the truck, including a large number of cigarettes and vape pens. Price and the teen were then arrested.

An investigation determined the suspects had used battery-powered tools to cut security bars to get inside the liquor store, according to Tehachapi police. Officers also discovered there were more suspects who had not been apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.