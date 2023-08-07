BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested for attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Police said officers were called to the 5400 block of Monitor Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. No one was struck by gunfire, police said.

Investigators said two men — identified as Francisco Meza, 36, and Salvador Mora, 38 — fired at people they were involved in a fight with and drove off.

Officials said officers located a vehicle with Meza and Mora inside and were taken into custody on charges related to the shooting.

Meza and Mora were booked into the Kern County Jail on counts of attempted murder, willful cruelty to a child, conspiracy and other charges, according to inmate records.

Both are due in court on Aug. 9.