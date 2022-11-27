BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police officers arrested two men on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and illegally possessing firearms, the department said.

According to the Delano Police Department, an officer saw two men sitting in a truck illegally parked in a driveway at a home in the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Delano officials said the officer tried to contact the two men, but the two got out and tried to hide in a garage at the West Cecil Avenue home.

The two men, identified by police as Anthony Palacpac, 38, of Bakersfield, and Anthony Pena, 35, of Delano, were found in the garage and arrested, police said.

The department said the truck Palacpac and Pena were sitting in was missing a front license plate and had its visible VIN number altered. Investigators said the truck was reported stolen in Bakersfield. Officers said they also found an unregistered shotgun in the truck’s bed.

Photo: Delano Police Department

Palacpac and Pena were both booked into the Kern County Jail for felony stolen vehicle possession and possession of a firearm by a felon and are due in court on Nov. 29, according to jail records.