2 arrested following reported ‘takeover style’ robbery at cellphone store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are under arrest after cellphone store robbery Thursday in Northeast Bakersfield.

Police said it started just before 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile store on Columbus Street near Mount Vernon Avenue.

Officials say several gunmen took over the store and got away with cellphones and cash.

The getawat car was later spotte near apartment on Q Street.

That’s where officer arrested three men, but one was later released.

Police booked two men — Deshon Forbes, 25, and Lionel Marzett, 22.

The are facing robbery and gang charges.