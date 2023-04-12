BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two California City men are under arrest after allegedly robbing a gas station at gunpoint east of Bakersfield and leading deputies in a vehicle chase that ended in California City.

According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery in progress at the Shell gas station located at 1632 South Comanche Road just east of Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon.

KCSO identified Johnell Hames, 21, and Jaylen Tibbets, 19, as the suspects. Officials said the two men entered the gas station stole money at gunpoint. The suspects fled eastbound on Highway 58 in a black sedan before deputies arrived at the Shell gas station.

The sedan was later found speeding on Highway 58 near Cameron Canyon Road. Deputies were unsuccessful in pulling the black sedan over and led KCSO in a pursuit into California City where the vehicle collided into a pole in an alley in the 8100 block of Heather Avenue.

Tibbets was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken into custody without incident, while Hames fled the scene on foot but was later located at a residence near the scene of the collision, the release said.

Deputies also recovered the firearm used in the robbery and other evidence connecting the men to the crime.

Tibbets and Hames are scheduled to appear in court Thursday, April 13, according to the Kern County in custody website. Both men are being held on suspicion of multiple felony counts including hit and run resulting in property damage, possessing an assault rifle and reckless evading of a peace officer, according to the Kern County in custody website.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness 661-322-4040.