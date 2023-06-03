BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Not-guilty pleas were entered Friday on behalf of two men arrested after a shooting involving a Bakersfield police officer.

Ramiro Jesus Molina, 23, and Francisco Rodriguez, 28, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle they were in rammed a police vehicle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. An officer shot and wounded Molina, the driver, police said.

Police were conducting a drug trafficking investigation in a parking lot near Monterey Street and Beale Avenue when the incident occurred, officials said. About 3.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was seized from the vehicle, police said.

Molina is being held on $1 million bail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun on a peace officer, conspiracy and transportation and possession of drugs for sales. Rodriguez is being held on $500,000 bail on charges of conspiracy and transportation and possession of drugs for sales.

Molina had a bandage on his arm during his court appearance. Both men are due back in court July 10.