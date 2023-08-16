BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been arrested in connection to retail thefts that consisted of $24,000 worth of stolen merchandise, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

One of the two men arrested is accused of 12 separate shoplifting offenses from Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Earlier this month, Bakersfield police recovered $24,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart.

On July 15, the McFarland Police Department said they recovered nine garbage bags filled with stolen goods from a Rite Aid valued at $15,000 dollars.

California Highway Patrol officers say expanded funding has helped thwart organized retail criminals throughout the state, and more than $85,000,000 of that funding goes to local law enforcement.