BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested in separate searches in Bakersfield in which drugs and guns were found, according to probation officials.

Gary Hooper, 43, was arrested Tuesday after search of a home in the 10000 block of Enger Street turned up a loaded .357 Magnum revolver, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, 40 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of fentanyl, officials said. Hooper had an active warrant for failing to check in with his parole supervisor.

Officers took Anthony Hernandez, 30, into custody Tuesday after they found loaded stolen handgun, ammunition, a pound of meth and more than $8,000 in cash at his home in the 1800 block of Pacific Street, according to the probation department. Hernandez had two warrants for his arrest.