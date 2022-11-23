BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home.

Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a search warrant at a home on Ashe Road, south of Ming Avenue and west of New Stine Road. A Bakersfield Police Department release said officers found 34.5 grams of cocaine base; it did not state how many pills were found.