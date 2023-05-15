BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are in custody after allegedly shoplifting merchandise and assaulting a Bakersfield Police officer outside of the Target on Rosedale Highway.

According to the BPD, the assault happened on May 11. Police officers along with California Highway Patrol were conducting an enforcement operation when detectives attempted to speak with two suspects who were leaving Target after allegedly stealing merchandise.

Both suspects a 32-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both of Bakersfield, fled when officers attempted to apprehend them. The department said the man then physically assaulted one of the arresting officers and after a physical altercation, detectives took the man into custody.

An investigation revealed the man was on parole and was found with methamphetamine, a loaded unregistered handgun and was also wearing a bulletproof vest under his clothing.

Officers recovered the stolen goods, transported and booked the 32-year-old into the Kern County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, shoplifting, violent felon in possession of body armor, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and other charges.

The woman was charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest.