BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are in custody after attempting to steal a purse from a woman in central Bakersfield, the police department said.

Bakersfield police responded to a report of a robbery in the 2800 block of Brundage Lane on Friday around 11 a.m. A man allegedly approached the victim and attempted to forcefully remove her purse from her possession. After the woman resisted, the suspect, a 35-year-old man of Bakersfield, threatened to shoot the victim, officials said in a release.

The suspect and his accomplice fled the area in a white Cadillac Escalade. Officers spotted the Escalade around 12:46 p.m. in the 3600 block of Perwinkle Court, just south of Edison Highway.

BPD arrested the suspect and his accomplice, a 39-year-old woman of Bakersfield, for conspiracy and robbery. Police said the man had an active felony arrest warrant.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.