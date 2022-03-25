BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attempted catalytic converter theft Monday led to a shooting and the arrest of two men — one who has four other ongoing criminal cases.

Adam Robert Sickler, 32, and Anthony Aldaco, 26, appeared in court Friday where their next hearing was set for April 19.

Three people were interrupted Monday steading catalytic converters from a vehicle in the 8600 block of Taft Highway, according to sheriff’s officials. There was a brief confrontation and the thieves fired a handgun at the person who reported the incident as they drove away.

No one was injured.

An hour later, deputies found and stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle, officials said. Sickler and Aldaco were arrested.

Sickler is held on $1 million bail on two counts of assault with a firearm on a person, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, carrying a loaded gun without registration and conspiracy.

Aldaco is charged with making terroristic threats and conspiracy. He’s held on $500,000 bail.

Sickler had four other cases listed on Friday’s docket which he racked up the past two years and include charges of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, gang participation, burglary, recklessly evading a peace officer and drug possession while armed with a loaded gun, according to court records.