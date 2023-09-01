BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested following an ankle bracelet investigation that linked one of the suspects to a separate stolen vehicle investigation in Arvin, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies assigned to the Electronic Monitoring Program noticed a 32-year-old man had moved outside the boundaries of where he was allowed to be. After reviewing calls for service, officials determined the man was a possible suspect in a vehicle theft that happened on East Bear Mountain Boulevard in Arvin, according to KCSO.

After officials talked to deputies stationed at the Lamont office, they learned the suspect eventually fled from the vehicle and was picked up by a woman driving a separate vehicle, KCSO said in a statement.

According to officials, they tracked the man’s ankle bracelet and found him in the south alley of the 1200 block of Fillmore Avenue in Bakersfield. The man was found inside a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that fled.

The man’s companion turned out to be his girlfriend, and both provided statements to sheriff’s investigators that linked them to the stolen car, officials said. After searching the stolen car, deputies found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit a crime and a misdemeanor warrant.