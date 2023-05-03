ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin Police arrested two men attempting to install card skimmers at a Bank of America ATM machine on Bear Mountain Boulevard.

Arvin Police were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at the ATM machine located at 500 Bear Mountain Boulevard. When officers arrived the two men were seen walking away from the ATM. When officers tried to talk to the suspects one of the men attempted to discard evidence linking them to the offense.

Officials contacted the bank manager who helped police inspect the cash machine and found a card skimmer and camera installed on the ATM. Both men were later booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility on multiple charges involving the skimming device.

According to officials, one man was the lookout while the other tried to place the card skimmer machine on the machine. Both men are European Nationals, one from Romania the other from Italy, who entered the U.S. four days ago through Canadian border.

This is the second time in two months Arvin PD have arrested Romanian nationals for suspected of use, installing skimming devices, the department said. It was not immediately known if either men were involved in the March incident.