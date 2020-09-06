2 arrested, 7 cited in weekend street racing enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested and seven were cited this weekend as part of a street racing enforcement operation.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it conducted the operation between 9 p.m. on Friday and 2 a.m. on Saturday in Bakersfield. The operation led to two arrests, seven citations and five vehicle impounds.

One of the arrests was for driving under the influence, according to the department. The other arrestee was a 17-year-old who was found in possession of two handguns and packaged marijuana intended for sales. Both firearms were seized by officers.