2 arrested, 32 cited during DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested and more than 30 were cited during a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint this weekend.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the checkpoint took place between 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Bernard Street, resulting in 324 vehicles being screened by officers.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol while another person was arrested for having a felony warrant for their arrest, according to the department. BPD said 20 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and another 12 were cited for driving on a suspended license.