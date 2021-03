BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested and 31 were cited during a DUI/Driver’s Licence checkpoint this weekend.

The Bakersfield Police Department conducted the checkpoint in the 3000 block of New Stine Road between 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday, screening more than 1,000 vehicles. Two motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The department said 16 drivers were cited for driving without a license and 15 for driving on a suspended license.