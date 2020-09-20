2 arrested, 16 cited during weekend DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested and 16 were cited as part of a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint this weekend.

The Bakersfield Police Department conducted the checkpoint between 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 1800 block of Oak Street. A total of 706 vehicles were screened by officers during the checkpoint.

The department said one person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Another person was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant. In addition, 11 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license and five for driving while unlicensed.

BPD said it also seized 17 vehicles during the operation, of which 15 were impounded and two were released back to licensed drivers.