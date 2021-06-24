2 arrested, 15 cited in DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested and 15 were cited during last night’s DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it screened a total of 1,382 during yesterday’s checkpoint in the 900 block of Old River Road between the hours of 6-11:45 p.m. Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Five people were cited for driving while unlicensed and 10 for driving with a suspended license. Seventeen vehicles were seized and impounded as a result of the checkpoint.

In addition to officers, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer was also there last night, along with members of her staff and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“During the pandemic, people started drinking more, and so we want that habit to be broken,” she said. “You drink at home, that’s fine, but you can’t drink and drive, and so we’re really out here to try to a lot of awareness, bring awareness to the issues.”