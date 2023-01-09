BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people suspected of organizing a street takeover event in southwest Bakersfield have been arrested.

Bakersfield Police Department officials said they arrested Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, in connection to the so-called street takeover at the intersection of McCutchen and Old River roads on Dec. 30. Both men are from Bakersfield, the department said.

According to a release, investigators obtained a warrant for Aguilera’s and Mendoza’s arrests after uncovering evidence the two organized the event.

Aguilera was arrested on Jan. 6 in the 2700 block of McNutt Street; Mendoza was arrested on Jan. 7 in the 3700 block of Thoreson Avenue, according to police.

Police officials said 69 people were arrested and 37 vehicles were impounded during the Dec. 30 incident. An undetermined amount of people dispersed from the event, the department said in a release. Participants took over the intersection at McCutchen and Old River for about 20 minutes performing burnouts and doughnuts in the road, police say.

Aguilera and Mendoza were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for reckless driving, vandalism and other charges, the department said.

Aguilera and Mendoza were not listed as in-custody Monday morning, according to inmate records.

Anyone with information on these type of sideshow events is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.