BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple have been acquitted of all charges, including attempted murder, after a defense attorney argued they acted in self-defense in beating the alleged victim with a baseball bat, according to the Kern County Public Defender’s Office.

John and Janet Murry were acquitted last week after Deputy Public Defender Benjamin Nkwonta, John Murray’s attorney, argued the alleged victim struck Janet Murray with a shovel before his client used a baseball bat to defend his wife.

The alleged victim suffered injuries including a ruptured spleen and broken ribs, according to a Public Defender’s Office release.

“We’re grateful that the jury took their time to thoroughly examine the evidence,” Nkwonta said in the release. “John Murray was protecting his family against a real threat.” Murray faced more than 18 years in prison if convicted as charged.