BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month.

The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s owner said the tools belong to his employer.

Police reviewed surveillance footage depicting two people, one who paces the sidewalk and appears to act as a lookout while the other approaches the pickup and eventually is able to get inside, remaining in the driver’s seat five minutes, according to the report.

“Based on this information and the fact the victim advised his steering column appeared to be tampered with I believe that Suspect 1 was attempting to steal the victim’s vehicle,” an investigator wrote.

The footage shows a vehicle start to back out of a nearby residence and the person gets out of the pickup and runs, the report says. A dark pickup seen earlier in the footage and identified as the suspect vehicle then returns and parks next to the victim’s pickup. Two people get out and transfer items from the pickup to the suspect vehicle, according to the report. The suspect vehicle then leaves.