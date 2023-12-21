BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a group of carjackers who reportedly took a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint at University Park early Thursday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers responded to a home on Mission Hills Court at around 2 a.m. where a 19-year-old woman asked for help after being robbed.

Officers arrived and investigators said the victim and another 19-year-old woman were eating in their vehicle at University Park when three suspects — only described as males — approached their vehicle. According to police, one of the suspects pointed a gun at one of the women to get out of the car.

Both of the 19-year-olds got out of the car and the three male suspects entered it and drove off, according to police. The group was last seen driving eastbound on University Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.