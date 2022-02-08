19-year-old identified as victim shot, killed during car rally in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer identified the man who was shot and killed at a car rally on Saturday night.

Johnny Cruz, 19, was shot in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 2300 block of White Lane just before 11 p.m., police said. He was transported to Kern Medical where he later died.

The incident happened when people gathered not far from where a 19-year-old woman was killed in what police said was a street race. A fight broke out, as did a deadly shooting.

A second man was also shot. He was treated and released, police said.

This is the seventh homicide in Kern County this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.