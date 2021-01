WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man was arrested Friday on various firearms and gang charges.

KCSO said Daniel Malanche was arrested by deputies in relation to a shooting investigation in the 1700 block of Poplar Avenue in Wasco. KCSO said the shooting happened “a few days prior.” Deputies said they also found a loaded firearm.

Malanche was booked into the Kern County Jail on felony weapons, gang and drug-related charges.