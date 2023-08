BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KGET) — Authorities seized 1,880 marijuana plants, 71 pounds of processed marijuana and four guns from a grow site in Caliente, according to a warrant.

Three greenhouse structures covered with plastic sheeting were found north of Thomas Richard Road about a half-mile east of Jay Drive, according to the warrant recently filed in Superior Court. The warrant was executed on Aug. 4 and the drugs destroyed and guns seized.