BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation, led deputies to discover and confiscate 1,800 pounds of marijuana and recovered a stolen vehicle from an illegal lab in Edwards.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Green Street and Clay Mine Road in Edwards on Jan. 16 at 2:30 p.m. When deputies arrived they located two subjects running to a residence in the 19000 block of Green St.

Officials began to investigate and found an active Butane Honey Oil (BHO) lab on the property, officials said. Kern County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area assisted with dismantling the BHO lab. Approximately 1,800 pounds of marijuana and 10 pounds of BHO wax were seized and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Deputies arrested two men, both 23 years old, for manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a residence for the illegal sale of drugs, cultivation of marijuana and conspiracy.

Officials did not release any details about the initial reports of the shooting on the property.