BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man killed in a shooting Tuesday in Lamont has been identified.

Coroner’s officials say Ricardo Pineda was shot at about 4:49 p.m. on Di Giorgio Road near Wood Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.