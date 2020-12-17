17-year-old identified as Arvin shooting victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen who was shot and crashed his vehicle in Arvin this month has been identified.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced 17-year-old Antonio De Jesus Perez Ramirez died Dec. 11 after being shot.

He was found wounded in the driver’s seat of an overturned vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole on Bush Street.

Ramirez was a Lamont resident. According to Arvin Police, Ramirez and at least one other man had been shot that day. The second victim was taken to a hospital.

Arvin police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case at this time.

