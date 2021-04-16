16-year-old girl wounded in Columbus Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in northeast Bakersfield on Thursday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:23 p.m., officers were sent to West Columbus Street near San Dimas Street after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to the department.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

