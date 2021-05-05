15-year-old arrested after handgun, ammunition found during probation search

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A juvenile was arrested on Monday after a handgun and ammunition were found during a probation search.

The Kern County Probation Department said at around noon on April 28, officers conducted a probation search in the 100 block of Glenwood St. During the search, officers found a .40-caliber Glock handgun, which appeared to have been modified to allow it to fire fully automatic.

The department said officers also found multiple live rounds of ammunition and several high-capacity magazines.

The suspect, a 15-year-old, was not present during the search, according to KCPD. On Monday at around 7 a.m., the suspect was found at his residence and subsequently arrested for various firearm and ammunition-related offenses.