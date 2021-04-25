Wounded 14-year-old was unintended target in White Lane shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a 14-year-old boy was wounded as the unintended target of a shooting Sunday evening on White Lane.

Police said the shooting happened at around 6:11 p.m. in the 2000 block of White Lane when a gunman opened fire towards a group of people in a parking lot.

Officials said the 14-year-old boy was not part of the group and was struck twice. He was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The suspect fled westbound on White Lane in a dark colored vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.