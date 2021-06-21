14-year-old wounded in southwest Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A 14-year-old was wounded in a shooting in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:07 p.m., officers were sent to Greystone Park at 5709 Mountain Vista Dr. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, officers found a teen with a gunshot wound at a nearby residence.

The department said officers determined that the boy and several others were at the park when an unknown person opened fire on the group. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. The shooting investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.