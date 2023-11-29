BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly tried to run from officers and was found with a knife near schools in Taft, according to police.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 12 p.m. Police said Taft Union High School, Roosevelt Elementary and Lincoln Junior High were all briefly placed on lockdown.

The Taft Police Department said an officer encountered the 14-year-old as part of an investigation and ran off beginning a short pursuit. The teen was found hiding a short distance away near the three schools. The schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, officials said.

The boy was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and possession of a dangerous weapon, a Taft police spokesperson said.