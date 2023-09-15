BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If the back-to-back break-ins at Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique early this month came as a surprise to you, the suspect’s age may be shocker number two.

He’s a 14-year-old, who attends at a local high school.

Sugardaddy’s owner Heidi Shubin first reached out to 17 News with specifics on the juvenile suspect, which 17 News then independently verified with the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD also confirmed the same suspect was responsible for both burglaries.

“Take a good look at yourself, and is this what you want to be doing down the road?” Shubin said as a message to the suspect.

Shubin’s family store has been in business for nearly 41 years.

“It’s pretty sad that I gotta put in $16,000 into fortifying the front of our store because of what’s going on and because they’re just getting a slap on the hand,” Shubin said.

At least $16,000 for a security screen and more security cameras, and thousands more in stolen merchandise and repair costs for her windows and front door.

“At first I was sad,” Shubin said. “I’m still angry, but I was sad. It was sad, like why? Now, I’m angry because [the suspect] bragging about what he did. He has no remorse for what he’s done.”

Shubin says she got all the new details from someone who knows the student.

The boy allegedly broke in to impress a girl and had bragged about it at school.

BPD told 17 News they received a tip about the suspect and were able to arrest him Tuesday.

The 14-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall on two counts of burglary, two counts of vandalism and one count of grand theft — all considered felonies.

Per Shubin, he was released that same day and was later back in school. This is not a detail Juvenile Hall could confirm with us.

“Justice was dropped,” Shubin said. “Why did they let him out?”

17 News has also confirmed with the police department that Shubin got some merchandise back, including a $400 Brighton purse and three out of 20 stolen earrings.

As the suspect has been released from Juvenile Hall, BPD said it’s now up to the District Attorney to determine what the court process will look like for the 14-year-old. The department did note, though, that the juvenile system typically focuses more on reform, rather than punishment, like jail time.

Shubin said she hopes and is trying to ensure that law enforcement follows through with the charges.