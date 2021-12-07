14-year-old boy arrested for threatening to kill classmates in Visalia, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy was arrested on Monday after he made threats against the lives of two students at a school in Visalia, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Friday, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Sycamore Valley Charter Academy in Visalia after it was reported that a 14-year-old boy threatened to kill two students.

Deputies say one of the students ended up not going to school that day because of the threats.

A teacher at the school became aware of the threats and called law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says school staff told deputies that the teen had made past statements about having guns and weapons at his home.

Detectives searched the teen’s home, where they reportedly didn’t find any firearms or weapons.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility facing charges of Making Criminal Threats.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.