BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, police arrested a 14-year-old boy for a shooting in Panorama Park that killed one and injured one on Sunday night.

Police said they arrested him on the 300 block of Truxtun Avenue. He has been charged with the murder.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Panorama Park at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard at around 10:58 p.m. on Sunday. Officials said they found two people suffering gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. One was later pronounced dead while the other in in currently stable condition.

The teen arrested was booked into Juvenile Hall. BPD said there are not believed to be any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.