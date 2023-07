BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies seized and destroyed 1,300 marijuana plants from a grow site in the Sand Canyon area of Tehachapi, according to a warrant.

“Hoop houses” made by stretching plastic tarps over semi-circular poles were found in the area of Pinon Heights Court after a deputy on patrol noticed a strong odor of marijuana, according to the warrant filed in Superior Court.

The warrant was executed Thursday and the plants were eradicated.