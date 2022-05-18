BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after an apparent drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in Lamont, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews were called to the David Head Center on San Diego Street in Lamont just after 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A KCSO spokesperson said the 13-year-old was struck once in his upper body. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment, but his exact condition was not immediately known.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.