BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy for leading officers on a car chase in south Bakersfield on Thursday.

At 1:37 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop on an unlicensed plated car in the 1600 block of South Chester Avenue. The driver failed to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit.

During the chase, the boy failed to stop at traffic lights and drove into the opposite lanes of traffic on Casa Loma Drive and Madison Street. He later crashed into a ditch in fields south of the 1500 block of Watts Drive and fled on foot. He was the only one in the car.

Officers located and arrested him with no incident. He was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury he sustained during the crash.

The boy, who has not been identified, was arrested for felony evading, charges associated with the vehicle pursuit and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.