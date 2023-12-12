BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Twelve juveniles and a man were arrested Saturday after the group of bicyclists committed vehicle code violations in downtown and Valley Plaza Mall, according to police.

Police received a report of several juveniles riding bikes against traffic in the roadway near 21st Street and Beach Park Drive at 12:07 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police later located the group riding southbound on Oak Street where officers saw the group ride past red traffic lights through several intersections in the area, officials said.

The rider eventually made their way to the Valley Plaza Mall parking lot, where officers made enforcement stops and arrested 12 juveniles and a 19-year-old Porterville man were arrested for reckless driving, resisting arrest, and conspiracy charges, police said.

Police would like to remind bicyclists and parents of bicyclists, that riders need to follow the rules of the road and obey traffic control devices such as stope signs and traffic lights. Bicyclists should ride in the same direction as traffic and riders under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.