BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on a methamphetamine conversion lab located on a large rural property in the Neenach area, Kern County sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators said law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 2500 block of Gaskell Road near Neenach on March 28, according to a release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, FBI Stockton, Homeland Security Investigations, DEA Bakersfield, U.S. Border Patrol, and detectives from the HIDTA-SHINE Initiative took part in serving the search warrant, officials said.

As units arrived at the property, surveillance units found several known involved vehicles leaving the property.

Wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials pulled over a late model Chevrolet Suburban, which had previously been identified in the investigation, in the area of 170th Street West and West Avenue A, KCSO said.

Officials identified Marcos Sandoval, 39, of Mexicali, Mexico as the single occupant of the Suburban. Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 758 pounds of methamphetamine packaged and hidden in the passenger compartment.

A short time later, detectives and agents arrived and began searching the property. Two suspects later identified as Edgar Bernal, 28, and Juan Gonzalez, 23, both of Mexicali, Mexico tried to run from officers. After a short foot pursuit, both men were taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

As officers began to assess and dismantle the lab, detectives found and seized 121 pounds of finished crystal meth and approximately 350 pounds of liquid methamphetamine. Several rifles and handguns were seized from the rural lab.

Sandoval, Bernal, and Gonzalez were arrested and booked in to KCSO’s Central Receiving Jail Facility for charges of: manufacturing a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, possession of a controlled substance while being armed and conspiracy to commit a crime.