BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Game over!

Eight pallets of Sony PlayStation consoles, valued at roughly $120,000, went missing from a big rig traveling from California to Washington, according to a warrant filed by the California Highway Patrol.

On July 17, the truck’s driver told officers, he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center on Taft Highway for about an hour to refuel and take a shower.

At his next stop in Yuba City, the driver said, he noticed the seal missing from the trailer’s doors. He checked the load and discovered the theft, according to the warrant. The driver said he didn’t inspect the seal before leaving the travel center.