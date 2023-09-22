BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 12-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening shootings at Almond Tree Middle School and Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy in Delano on social media.

According to the Delano Police Department, Delano police received a report of a student making threats and indicating a school shooting.

Police say a 12-year-old student from Almond Tree Middle School was the only suspect and was taken into police custody.

Digital forensic exams were conducted and it confirmed that criminal threats were made, according to police.

Officers did not find guns at the home, according to police. The 12-year-old was taken to the youth detention center for criminal threats.

Police remind students that criminal threats are taken seriously.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Contreras with the Delano Police Department at 661-720-5532.