11-year-old girl shot in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD (KGET) — An 11-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Monday night in northeast Bakersfield.

According to Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a family was driving in the area of Jeffrey Street and North Tulare Street around 9:15 p.m. when a white pickup carrying two men drove up to the family on the driver’s side of their car. Deputies say the men fired into the family’s car, hitting the girl.

The girl is in stable condition, according to KCSO. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.