11-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A 11-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Rosamond on Tuesday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:09 p.m., deputies were sent to the 2700 block of Diamond Street after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a boy who was suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The department said the boy was inside a parked car near a business at time of the shooting and was an innocent bystander. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Two adults, a male and female, were grazed by bullets during the incident but did not require medical attention, according to KCSO.

The department said the investigation revealed that a man had fired at people from inside a dark blue car. The suspect fled the scene northbound on Diamond Street. There is no suspect description at this time and the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.