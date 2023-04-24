Two people suspected of mail theft from a Ming Avenue apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects who allegedly stole mail.

According to a release by the USPIS, the theft occurred April 9 at the Ming Garden Apartments at 6301 Ming Ave. at approximately 6:13 a.m.

Officials described the suspects as a young man and young woman. One of them wore a hat depicting a California Highway Patrol shield and the other appeared to have hair dyed blue or purple, the release says.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the USPIS at 877-876-2455. All information will be kept confidential.